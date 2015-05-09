CF Delino DeShields Jr. continues to tear up the basepaths -- after getting three steals in Thursday’s win, he picked up another steal, his seventh of the season in the seventh inning.

RHP Yovani Gallardo lost four straight starts, matching the longest such streak of his MLB career. He got a total of two runs in support during those four starts, so his ERA remains a reasonable 4.19 but his record drops to 2-5.

2B Adam Rosales had a solo home run in the eighth inning to break out of a 1-for-16 slump. The home run was his second of the season, and that one hit still raised his season batting average to .171. It’s just his fourth RBI of the year.

C Carlos Corporan struggled Friday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to drop his season average to .184. With two on and one out as the team tried to rally in the eighth, he popped out to the catcher for the inning’s second out.