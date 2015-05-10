FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 10, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Carlos Peguero took over the team lead with his fourth home run of the year, a two-run shot in the fourth inning on Saturday against the Rays. All four of his home runs have come in the last five games, part of a .333 tear after going 1-for-23 immediately before that.

3B Adrian Beltre went 1-for-5, dropping his average to .228 and leaving two runners in scoring position. The Rangers went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, but the biggest lack of production came from the team’s 2-3-4 hitters.

LHP Ross Detwiler dropped to 0-4 and saw his ERA rise to 7.22 after allowing five earned runs in four innings on Saturday. He gave up more runs than in his previous two starts combined, with three coming on a first-inning home run by Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria.

