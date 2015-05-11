FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
May 12, 2015 / 3:38 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Neftali Feliz worked out of trouble in the ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season. He hasn’t given up a run in 11 appearances against the Rays (12 2/3 innings). He is 5-for-5 on save opportunities against Tampa Bay.

OF Josh Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a single and two strikeouts in his first appearance with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Hamilton, the former AL MVP in 2010, is expected to join the Rangers in 20 days.

RF Shin Soo-Choo went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, tied with Cleveland’s Michael Brantley for the longest active hitting streak in the American League.

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 tied with a home run and two RBIs. The 416-foot home run to straight center was his 398th, tying Dale Murphy for 54th on baseball’s all-time list. “Hitting in the middle of the lineup I need to be producing better,” Beltre said.“ I know my job; I know what I need to be doing. It hasn’t happened, but there’s no doubt it has to be better moving forward.”

LHP Wandy Rodriguez set a franchise record with 34 straight batters retired breaking the old mark of 31 batters by Ken Hill in 1996. “It was a gutsy performance by Wandy today to help us grind out a win,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He was able to grit it out.”

