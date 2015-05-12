INF Thomas Field was called up from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Monday’s game and was in uniform against Kansas City. He hit .298 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 28 games with the Express. Field saw limited major league time each year from 2011-13, batting .224 in 33 major league games with Colorado (2011-12) and the Los Angeles Angels (2013).

RHP Nick Martinez is slated to make his seventh start of the season Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against Kansas City. Texas is 6-0 in his starts, five of which followed team losses. The 24-year-old Miami native opened the season with five consecutive quality starts, becoming the seventh member of a Texas Opening Day rotation to accomplish the feat and third since 1993. He ranks second in the American League in ERA (1.47) and tied for fifth in quality starts (5). Martinez is winless in four straight after recording victories in his first two starts.

2B Rougned Odor has struggled all season and on Monday was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. The 21-year-old made the Opening Day roster for the first time and started 23 of the club’s first 24 games before being benched lately. He was hitting .144 with one home run and nine RBIs in 29 games.

3B Adrian Beltre drilled a two-run homer in the fourth, and is now tied with Al Kaline and Andres Galarraga for 52nd on the all-time home-run list. Beltre has homered in back-to-back games after hitting two in the club’s first 30 games of the season. He has two multi-RBI outings in 2015, both in the last two games. Beltre has five hits in the last three games and is batting .319 (15-47) in May.