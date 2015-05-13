CF Leonys Martin was out the starting lineup Tuesday night due to a sore left hand, but did pinch run in the seventh. The injury occurred after being jammed on a pitch Monday. He sprained the same hand the previous week in Houston.

RHP Nick Martinez departed with one out in the 7th inning and the game tied 4-4. He is the fifth player in Texas history to begin his season with six consecutive quality starts, the first since C.J. Wilson opened with a club-record seven straight in 2010. Martinez surrendered a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the second, the first home run allowed since 9/11/14 vs. the Angels over a span of 59 2/3 innings.

RF Shin-Soo Choo hit the 15th leadoff home run of his career, first since 8/23/14 vs. Kansas City (Jeremy Guthrie) and first by a Ranger in 2015. He extended his current hit streak to 12 games, the longest by a Ranger this season. He has 11 extra-base hits during the streak and had the first three-hit game of the season Tuesday.

RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his eight start of the season Wednesday against the Royals. The 29-year-old Fort Worth native has dropped four consecutive starts for second time in his career (also May 2013) despite working at least five innings and allowing three earned runs in each of those starts. He has a 4.70 ERA with .211 opponents’ batting average.