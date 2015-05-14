1B Mitch Moreland (elbow surgery) was activated from the disabled list on Wednesday and is now part of a stockpile of first basemen and designated hitters on Texas’ roster, which includes Prince Fielder and Kyle Blanks. Blanks and Moreland can both play some outfield and both said they were agreeable to that, manager Jeff Banister said. One issue is both are coming off injuries to the lower body in the offseason, and Blanks has been off his feet with a sore ankle. The other is getting both some practice out there. But, that arrangement -- Fielder at DH, and Moreland and Blanks at first and outfield -- is the way you could see all three in the lineup at the same time. Moreland was 2-for-3 with a walk in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory on Wednesday.

LHP Sam Freeman was called up from Triple-A Round Rock when the club designated RHP Stolmy Pimentel for assignment. Freeman was acquired from the Cardinals at the end of spring training and had a 1.12 ERA in eight appearances for Round Rock.

OF Delino DeShields is beginning to make an impression on Texas management. After a career-high three hits in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday, DeShields has hits in six of eight games and seven walks and seven stolen bases in May. Some of those bases on balls haven’t been four-pitch passes. “The at-bats have come at big times,” manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s fun to watch. We literally are watching him grow up. He still makes mistakes, but I like the look of it. He’s battling to draw walks. He’s hit some balls hard. He’s been down 0-2 to 4-2 a couple of different times. And not chasing that pitcher’s pitch. That’s controlling the strike zone. You don’t always get a young player out of Double-A capable of doing that.”

CF Leonys Martin (day-to-day, left wrist) was out of the lineup a second consecutive game. “We talked about [the disabled list], but the medical staff didn’t feel it was necessary,” manager Jeff Banister said. “We’re going to let him work the soreness out, get the treatments, clean him up and have him ready to go in a couple of days.”

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (15-day DL, groin strain) is about ready to be activated after having finished a rehabilitation assignment. He was in Arlington on Tuesday and received a favorable scouting report from manager Jeff Banister.

RHP Stolmy Pimentel was designated for assignment. Pimentel was claimed off waivers from the Pirates on April 11 and was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in eight games for the Rangers.

OF Jake Smolinski was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the roster for 1B Mitch Moreland, who was activated from the disabled list. Smolinski, who was hitting .140 in 50 at-bats, had been squeezed for playing time by the recent hot bats of 1B Kyle Blanks and OF Carlos Peguero. “He needs to go play. He needs at-bats,” said manager Jeff Banister. “Every time he was putting the ball in play it was barreled, but put right at somebody. We like the way he was taking his at-bats. More than anything else, it was Peguero and Blanks and how they’ve swung the bat and played.”

OF Shin-Soo Choo remained one of the hottest hitters in the American League, leading off for a second consecutive game with a home run and recording his fourth straight multi-hit game in Texas’ 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday. Choo, who has the most leadoff homers in the majors since 2012, has hit in 12 straight games, the longest by a Rangers player this season. During his hitting streak, Choo is hitting .345 with four home runs, eight doubles and 11 RBIs, and he’s raised his average from .096 to .224.

DH Prince Fielder is beginning to look more like the player the Rangers traded for in 2013 with hits in 12 of his last 13 games, while reaching base in 31 of his last 33. After going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two RBIs, Fielder is hitting .356 over his past 33 games. Most importantly, the Rangers hope he’s finding his power stroke. Fielder roped a ball 423 feet on Wednesday for his fourth of the season and third in his last six home games.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez (back spasms) is expected to make his next start on Friday, manager Jeff Banister said Wednesday.

RHP Yovani Gallardo finally got some run support and snapped a personal four-game losing streak in a 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday. Gallardo (3-5) gave up two runs, six hits and a walk and struck out two in seven innings. “The guys are going to hit,” said Gallardo, who had received just two runs of support over his previous 23 innings. “It’s only a matter of time and they’ve been showing it.” The losing streak matched Gallardo’s career long. In his three victories this season, Gallardo has allowed two runs or less. The start also was his third straight quality start at home.

LHP Matt Harrison (back, 60-day DL) continued his attempt to get back into the major leagues after two major back surgeries by working two innings in an extended spring training game, giving up two runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.