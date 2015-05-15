CF Delino DeShields has taken advantage of the wrist injury to Leonys Martin to open up some eyes and make a solid impression. DeShields, who was a Rule 5 pick in the offseason, has six stolen bases in May which is tied for the most in the month. DeShields has nine steals in the season while playing in just 21 games.

CF Leonys Martin is optimistic he can avoid a stint on the DL because of his sore left wrist. Martin hasn’t started since Monday and received a cortisone shot Wednesday. “It feels good,” Martin said. “Right now I don’t have any pain but it feels weird. The next day after the shot it’s a normal process. I’ve just got to keep doing my job with the trainer.”

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a right groin strain, was activated from the disabled list. The club sent RHP Spencer Patton to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Fujikawa. Fujikawa had a 3.86 ERA in 10 outings for Round Rock.

RHP Spencer Patton was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. The move was made to make room for RHP Kyuji Fujikawa, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a right groin strain.

OF Josh Hamilton will move his rehab to Double-A Frisco for Saturday’s game. Hamilton is slated to play four games for Frisco before the team decides his next step. Hamilton is currently rehabbing for Triple-A Round Rock.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who starts Friday’s game against Cleveland, isn’t feeling any ill-effects after having back spasms in his last start at Tampa Bay. Rodriguez said the back spasms are something he’s dealt with throughout his career and he knows how to deal with them. “I feel pretty good so far,” Rodriguez said. “My location with my pitches has been pretty good.”