Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
May 17, 2015 / 4:18 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Delino DeShields went 2-for-4 and has a six-game hitting streak going. He is batting .526 (10-19) over that span. DeShields has reached safely via hit or walk in eight straight starts beginning May 6, scoring in seven of those games.

RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his eighth start of the season Saturday. He has allowed just two runs over 21 innings in his first three May starts, going 2-0 to drop his season ERA from 3.75 to 2.40, which is sixth in the American League. Lewis has permitted three or less runs in six of his seven starts, and has held opponents to a .170 average (15-88) last four outings.

OF Josh Hamilton will be assigned to Double-A Frisco starting Saturday and will remain with the Roughriders through at least May 20. At that point, Texas will decide the next step for Hamilton.

RF Shin-Soo Choo had his hitting streak snapped at 14 games after going 0-for-5. It was the longest hitting streak of the season in the American League.

3B Adrian Beltre hit the 400th home run of his career in the first inning, a 413-foot shot to center.

