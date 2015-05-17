RHP Neftali Feliz (1-2) blew a save in Texas’ 10-8 loss to Cleveland on Saturday, his third blown save in 10 attempts this season. Feliz failed to secure an 8-7 lead, giving up three runs, including Jacob Kipnis’ two-run homer. Feliz entered Saturday having converted four straight.

CF Leonys Martin (left wrist, day to day) returned to the lineup on Saturday.

RHP Colby Lewis labored through five innings in Texas’ 10-8 loss to Cleveland on Saturday, giving up six runs, seven hits and three walks. He struck out seven in his 99 pitches. Lewis, who had allowed just two runs in 21 innings in his first three starts this month, did not figure into the decision.

LF Shin-Soo Choo stayed hot with three more hits, including a solo home run, in Texas’ 10-8 loss to Cleveland on Saturday. He’s hitting .362 this month after beginning the season at .096.

DH Prince Fielder is hitting .340 after going 1-for-5 in the Rangers’ 10-8 loss to Cleveland on Saturday. Nonetheless, he grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and one out in the Texas sixth.