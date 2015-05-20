CF Leonys Martin started Tuesday’s game on the bench after going hitless in his last 12 at-bats, including an 0-for-9 stretch in the Rangers’ recent seven-game homestand, but he still managed to make an impact on the game. Martin hit his first career pinch-hit home run to lead off the ninth inning, cutting Texas’ deficit to one run in an eventual 4-3 loss to Boston.

RHP Phil Klein is scheduled to be called up from Triple-A Round Rock and will become the eighth different pitcher to start a game for Texas on Wednesday when he replaces LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation; 15-day disabled list) in the rotation. Klein, 26, is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA in six minor league games this season. This will be only the fifth career start for the right-hander, who started the season in the Rangers’ bullpen and posted a 7.71 ERA in six games.

RF Josh Hamilton was back in the lineup Tuesday for Triple-A Frisco after a day off Monday. Hamilton, re-acquired by the Rangers in late April, was batting .321 (9-28) with three RBIs through eight minor league appearances during his rehab stint. According to Texas general manager Jon Daniels, Hamilton is likely to make his return to the major leagues next week.

RHP Yovani Gallardo said he felt good after Tuesday’s series opener loss in Boston, but also acknowledged that he struggled with command issues all night. Gallardo, who has recorded a decision in all nine of his starts this season, gave up four earned runs on 10 hits in 5.0 innings. “I was battling with my command the whole game,” he said. “I left some pitches out over the plate -- more than I wanted to -- but it seemed like I made some pitches whenever I had to.”