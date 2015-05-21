OF Carlos Peguero was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Phil Klein on the roster. Peguero, who made the team out of spring training, was hitting .186 with four homers and nine RBIs but had two hits and 14 strikeouts in his last 24 times up.

RHP Phil Klein, added to the roster to make his first major league start Wednesday night, worked 5 1/3 effective innings and picked up the 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. “I can’t say enough about Phil Klein -- a gutsy performance by him to go out and face a ball club he’s never really seen, a lot of hitters he’s never really seen,” said manager Jeff Banister. Said Klein, who earned his second major-league victory, “I had a lot of fun with it. Just trying to get as deep as I can in the game, keep the team in it the best I can. I waited a long time. I got a couple of starts there in Triple-A. I really enjoyed it. I really enjoyed knowing when I was throwing and set a routine from there. That’s the biggest difference.”

RHP Shawn Tolleson, sent out for his first major league save opportunity, pitched in and out of trouble, stranding two to get that save in the victory. He retired Hanley Ramirez to end it. A closer in his minor league days with the Dodgers, Tolleson said before the game, “Yeah, I have aspirations to be a closer. Since I’ve been in professional baseball, it’s what I did in the minor leagues. It has been a goal of mine.”

RHP Stolmy Pimentel, designated for assignment by Texas May 13, cleared waivers and was sent to Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Josh Hamilton, recently reacquired by the Rangers from the Los Angeles Angels, continues to be on target to rejoin the club May 25 in Cleveland.

DH Prince Fielder, who came in leading the American League batting race by a point, went 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .400 over that span, with three homers and nine RBIs and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games to run his batting average to .348.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three road starts this season, makes his sixth start of the campaign when he closes the three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Thursday night. He was signed after being released by the Atlanta Braves, set a Rangers club record by retiring 34 consecutive batters over two outings. He will face the Red Sox for the first time, leaving the Oakland Athletics as the only team he has never faced.