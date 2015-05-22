1B Mitch Moreland had three hits, including a solo home run, and drove in two runs in the win. He raised his batting average to .312 and is 8-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak. He has a .356 average with five homers and 10 RBIs in his past 22 games against the Red Sox and is a .341 hitter with four homers, seven RBIs in 13 career games at Fenway Park.

LF Delino DeShields, a Rule 5 pickup, was 1-for-2 with two walks Thursday. He is 13-for-35 (.371) with eight walks, four RBIs and 10 runs over his past 10 games with a plate appearances.

RHP Shawn Tolleson, who picked up a save in his first major league opportunity Wednesday, made it 2-for-2 Thursday. He gave up a leadoff double to Boston DH David Ortiz but retired the next three hitters, the last two on strikeouts. He is not officially the new closer, but appears to be on his way to doing what he did in the minors for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Colby Lewis, 2-0 in his last four starts after going 0-2 in the previous three, opens the Rangers’ three-game series against the Yankees in the Bronx on Friday night. He is 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA in five appearances against the Yankees, including 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA last season.

OF Josh Hamilton, recently reacquired by the Rangers from the Angels, continues to be on target to rejoin the club May 25 in Cleveland. After hitting a homer for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday, Hamilton moved his rehab back to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday and went 1-for-4. Over 11 rehab games, he is hitting .359/.390/.564 with one homer and six RBIs.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez turned in his fourth one-run outing in six starts this season while beating the Red Sox on Thursday night. Rodriguez, knowing the wall was looming in left field at Fenway Park, went to his two-seam fastball during his 6 2/3-inning, one-run outing, keeping the ball away against the right-handed hitters. “Really nice pitching by Wandy tonight,” manager Jeff Banister. “Back to what we’ve seen, with the exception of the last outing -- the ability to throw the fastball in and out, the breaking ball played very well for him tonight, the hard breaking ball and the soft breaking ball.”