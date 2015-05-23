RHP Kyuji Fujikama was released on Friday five days after being designated for assignment. He faced eight hitters over two outings and had a 16.20 ERA after being out for 34 games with a strained right groin. The Rangers signed him as a free agent Dec. 16 after he had spent the previous two seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization. Texas is responsible for the remaining $832,240 of his $1.1 million salary.

RHP Nick Martinez pitched collegiately in the Bronx at Fordham University and will make his second start in New York. On July 22 in New York, Martinez allowed three hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a game that he allowed 11 baserunners. Martinez also faced the Yankees July 29 in Texas and allowed six runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. This season, Martinez is one of four major league pitchers to have at least eight starts without getting a loss. He is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in his last four starts and 5-2 in his last 14 starts since Aug. 31. Martinez last pitched five innings in Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians and allowed one run and five hits.

OF Jake Smolinski had a low batting average during his first stint this season with the Rangers when he batted .140 (7-for-50), but after hitting .480 (12-for-28) with Triple-A Round Rock, Smolinski was recalled to take the roster spot of Kyle Blanks. While discussing him, Texas manager Jeff Banister said that Smolinski’s bat speed of 84, 85 mph off the bat was the second highest on the team behind Prince Fielder and cited bad luck on balls hit into play.

OF Josh Hamilton entered Friday with 39 at-bats on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock and some fans might have thought that was enough at-bats to add him on the roster. Manager Jeff Banister said Hamilton needs more and he was 2-for-5 with two singles and two strikeouts for Round Rock on Friday.

DH Prince Fielder recorded his 26th career game with two home runs and first since April 5, 2013 against the Yankees in Detroit. Over his last 11 games, Fielder is batting .372 (16-for-43) with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

1B/OF Kyle Blanks was placed on the disabled list with a pilonidal cyst around the tailbone area. Blanks did not play Thursday and is hitting .322 overall, including .339 (19-for-56) in May.