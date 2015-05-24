CF Delino DeShields batted leadoff ahead of RF Shin-Soo Choo for the second straight game and third time overall. DeShields was on base three times and scored three runs and manager Jeff Banister said the rookie likely will remain in that spot. Before the past two games, DeShields had made 12 of his starts hitting eighth or ninth.

RHP Nick Martinez allowed three earned runs or less for the 15th straight start, equaling Rich Hand’s 1972 mark for the longest in team history. He allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings while also equaling his career high with 108 pitches.

DH Prince Fielder homered against the Yankees in consecutive games for the second time in his career. He also did it June 3 through Aug. 6, 2012, for the Detroit Tigers. In 21 games against New York, he is hitting .338 (27-for-80).

RHP Yovani Gallardo enters Sunday’s start against the Yankees with an American League-high four losses in five starts. During that period, he has a 4.63 ERA. Gallardo last pitched Tuesday in Boston, where he allowed four runs and 10 hits in five innings. Gallardo will be facing the Yankees for the second time. He lost to them on May 9, 2014, in Milwaukee, allowing four runs in the fourth inning of a 5-2 loss.

LHP Derek Holland is slated to start a throwing program in the next few days. Holland has been on the disabled list since April 11 with a strained left shoulder. It could be two to three weeks before he starts throwing off a mound.