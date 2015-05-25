RHP Phil Klein will make his eighth appearance and second start of the season Monday afternoon in Cleveland. Klein’s first start produced effective results as he allowed one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Klein is starting of injured LHP Ross Detwiler and is eighth starter used by Texas this year. In his brief career, opposing hitters are batting .194 against him. Klein also will be making a homecoming, as he was drafted in 2011 out of Youngstown State.

OF Josh Hamilton will make his return to the Rangers as the left fielder in Monday’s game in Cleveland.

DH Prince Fielder had his second three-hit game in a row and went 8-for-14 in the series with nine RBIs. His nine RBIs are the most by any visiting player in a series at the current Yankee Stadium. They are the most by a visiting player in New York since 1B Carlos Delgado drove in nine runs for the New York Mets on June 27, 2008.

RHP Jared Burton signed a minor league contract with the Rangers and will join Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday. Burton was released twice by the Yankees on March 26 and again May 16 after going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in New York’s minor league system. The Rangers could use him in a setup role if he gets to the majors. Burton had a 4.36 ERA last year in his third season with the Minnesota Twins. In his previous two seasons there, Burton had ERAs of 2.18 and 3.82.

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) will make another start in extended spring training Thursday and is slated to pitch about five innings. Harrison pitched four scoreless innings in a extended spring training Saturday and reportedly reached 86 to 88 mph on his fastball throughout his outing. If there are no setbacks Thursday, Harrison could throw a bullpen session and then start a rehab stint.

1B Kyle Blanks underwent surgery Saturday to remove a pilonidal cyst in his tailbone area. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and the timetable for his return is uncertain.