FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 27, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Neftali Feliz has been placed on the disabled list with an abscess on his right side. In 17 appearances, Feliz is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA and six saves.

RHP Phil Klein started Monday but only pitched two innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, on six hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. “Some of his pitches got away from him, but he battled,” said manager Jeff Banister.

OF Josh Hamilton was activated off the disabled list. Hamilton made his 2015 debut, batting fifth and playing left field.

SS Elvis Andrus was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Andrus has a .362 career batting average vs. the Indians, his highest average vs. any AL opponent. He has hit safely in 47 of his 48 career games vs. the Tribe. He also is hitting .400 in his career at Progressive Field (40-for-100), the highest career average of any player in the ballpark’s history.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.