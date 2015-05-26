RHP Neftali Feliz has been placed on the disabled list with an abscess on his right side. In 17 appearances, Feliz is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA and six saves.

RHP Phil Klein started Monday but only pitched two innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, on six hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. “Some of his pitches got away from him, but he battled,” said manager Jeff Banister.

OF Josh Hamilton was activated off the disabled list. Hamilton made his 2015 debut, batting fifth and playing left field.

SS Elvis Andrus was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. Andrus has a .362 career batting average vs. the Indians, his highest average vs. any AL opponent. He has hit safely in 47 of his 48 career games vs. the Tribe. He also is hitting .400 in his career at Progressive Field (40-for-100), the highest career average of any player in the ballpark’s history.