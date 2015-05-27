RHP Neftali Feliz on Saturday had surgery for an abscess on his right side. There is no timetable for his return. “It’s a wound that needs to heal from the inside out. It’s going to take time to heal,” said Manager Jeff Banister.

1B Prince Fielder, entering Tuesday’s game, was 11-for-19 (.579) with four home runs and 12 RBIs in his last four games. He is just the second Rangers player ever with 11 or more hits and 12 or more RBIs in any four-game span of the season. Ivan Rodriguez did it during the 1999 season. Fielder then went 3-for-5 with a single, double, home run and three RBIs in the game. Over his last five games, he is hitting .583 (14-for-22) with five home runs and 15 RBIs. He is the first major leaguer to have four consecutive three-hit games since Cleveland OF Michael Brantley did it in 2013. “What he’s doing is unbelievable. He’s making it look easy,” said 1B Mitch Moreland of Fielder.

3B Adrian Beltre’s home run Monday was the 401st of his career, tying him with Miguel Cabrera for 52nd all-time. No. 51 is Duke Snider with 407.

SS Elvis Andrus was 3-for-4 and has now hit in all 27 of his career games at Progressive Field, the longest active streak by any player in one park. Andrus’ career batting average in Progressive Field is .413 (43-for-104).