INF Hanser Alberto was recalled from the Triple-A on Thursday. He had spent the entire season with Round Rock in his first career Triple-A action, batting .303 (46-for-152) with two home runs and 13 RBIs in 42 games. Over his last 23 games beginning May 2, Alberto has a .375 (30-for-80) average with 10 extra-base hits and 12 runs scored, including a 16-game hit streak during that span.

RHP Phil Klein was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday. He had gone 1-0 with an 8.25 ERA in eight games/two starts over two stints with Texas this season. His last outing came in a start May 25 at Cleveland.

RHP Nick Martinez suffered his first loss of the season, exiting with the Rangers trailing 2-0 after seven innings. The seven innings matched his season high (fourth time, including two straight), and his 112 pitches were a career high. It was his club-record 16th consecutive start of allowing three earned runs-or-less, dating to last season.

LF Josh Hamilton played his first game with the Rangers in Arlington since the 2012 AL Wild Card game vs. Baltimore. He went 2-for-4 with a double in his first plate appearance and an RBI single in his final. He was the Ranger to reach multiple times.

RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his 11th start of the season Friday. He allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his last nine starts, a 3.76 ERA in that span. His season ERA has hovered in a small window between 3.92 and 4.26 over his last seven outings, winning two of his last three starts.

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) is set to have bullpen session Sunday. He’s been pitching in extended spring training in Arizona.

LHP Derek Holland threw for the first time since the home opener on April 10 when he left the game after just one inning with a strained left shoulder. Holland made about 20 throws from 60 feet.