SS Hanser Alberto, recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, made his major-league debut, replacing the resting Elvis Andrus. A slick fielder, Alberto made a nice, charging scoop to record the first out of the game on the game’s first pitch. He notched his first career hit and RBI in the seventh inning, and also scored.

RHP Shawn Tolleson has converted each of his first six save opportunities. Opponents are 2-for-20 against him in his six save opportunities.

RHP Alex “Chi Chi” Gonzalez will be brought up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, and will make his major-league debut against Boston. Gonzalez, 23, was highly impressive during spring training, but the Rangers wanted to be cautious with their 2013 first-round draft pick who has zipped through the minors. With a desperate need for starting pitching, the Rangers decided to begin the Chi Chi era.

LF Josh Hamilton hit his first two home runs of the season, both solo shots off Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright.

RHP Yovani Gallardo has now allowed three earned runs or less in nine of his last 10 starts. Against Boston, he lasted six innings, giving up two runs, one unearned on his own throwing error, on four hits. He walked three and struck out five.

LHP Ross Detwiler, who is eligible to come off the disabled list, is not yet ready to return. He will make a two-inning rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Saturday. When Detwiler returns to the Rangers, he will be a reliever.

SS Elvis Andrus was out of the lineup for the first time this season Friday, having played in the team’s first 48 games. Andrus was 0-for-5 at the plate the last two games, but he had raised his average to .241 by batting .346 (9-26) with six RBIs in the last seven games.