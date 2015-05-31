OF Ryan Rua (15-day DL, fractured foot) will likely begin a rehabilitation assignment late next week.

RHP Neftali Feliz (15-day DL, abscess) will throw a bullpen session on Sunday.

OF DeLino DeShields went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Texas’ 8-0 victory over Boston on Saturday. DeShields, a Rule 5 acquisition in the offseason, was expected to be a fourth outfielder out of spring training but has forced manager Jeff Banister to find time for him even with OF Josh Hamilton joining the team last week. DeShields, who might also see some time at second base, has been a good fit at leadoff and with good speed on the bases.

INF Tommy Field was designated for assignment on Saturday before the Rangers’ 8-0 victory over Boston. Field appeared in 14 games the past three weeks, hitting .195 with two home runs and five RBIs. INF prospect Hanser Alberto, a shortstop, is expected to move into a utility role and see more time at second base.

RHP Alex Gonzalez (1-0) won his major-league debut, taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning and giving up no runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings in Texas’ 8-0 victory over Boston on Saturday. Gonzalez, Texas’ No. 1 pick in 2013, is in the big leagues because the Rangers needed an injury replacement. However, general manager Jon Daniels has said the team does not view Saturday as a spot start. Gonzalez will get a chance to stay. He became the first Rangers pitcher to throw at least five no-hit innings in his major league debut since Roger Pavlick in 1992. “I went as long as I could,” Gonzalez said. “Even though I didn’t finish the inning, walking off to that cheering, that loudness was awesome. It kind of hit me right then and there, ‘Wow, I‘m actually doing this.'”

OF Shin-Soo Choo took off Saturday to rest. It’s part of manager Jeff Banister’s plan to give regulars a day of this weekend. Choo, hitting .235 after beginning the season a woeful .096, had played every one of Texas’ first 28 games this month.