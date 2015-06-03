OF Ryan Rua will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. He has been out since April 11 due to a broken right foot.

C Robinson Chirinos left Tuesday’s game with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

RHP Nick Martinez is slated to start Wednesday night in the middle game of the three-game set with the White Sox. He set a club record in his last outing with his 16th consecutive start of allowing three earned runs or fewer, dating to last season. He did take his first defeat of the season and snapped in a career-best four-game win streak in that start, a 5-1 Texas loss to the Red Sox on May 28.

OF Jake Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday after less than a week in the minors. He went 7-for-20 (.350) with two homers and nine RBIs in five games for Round Rock after his demotion. In 28 games for Texas this season, Smolinski is hitting .299 with one homer and six RBIs.

LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday as the Rangers added OF Jake Smolinski to their bench. Claudio was 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Texas. He was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in six outings for Round Rock earlier this season.

3B Joey Gallo made a stellar major league debut Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs.

OF Josh Hamilton was out of the lineup Tuesday due to tightness in his left hamstring. He described the move as precautionary. “I don’t want to jump out there and really get it good and be down for a long time,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a huge deal. It’s different if you’re ... playing a position where you’re not having to run full speed and running balls down.”

LHP Matt Harrison is scheduled to make his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Round Rock. He has been sidelined since undergoing spinal fusion surgery in June 2014.

C Carlos Corporan had a career-high five RBIs on Tuesday after entering the game for an injured Robinson Chirinos. According to baseball-reference.com, it is the highest single-game RBI total by a reserve player in Rangers history. It also matches the highest RBI total by a Ranger in 2015 (also by Chirinos on April 14 against the Angels).