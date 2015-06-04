OF Delino DeShields was named American League Rookie of the Month for May. DeShields batted .296 (24-for-81) with 22 runs scored, four doubles, two triples, nine RBIs and 10 stolen bases to claim his first monthly award. He is the first Rangers player to win AL Rookie of the Month honors since Justin Grimm in April 2013. The 22-year-old paced AL rookies in runs scored, triples, stolen bases, walks (15) and on-base percentage (.406), and finished third in hits and RBIs.

INF Tommy Field, designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Field appeared in 14 games for Texas this season, hitting .195 with two home runs and five RBIs.

RHP Nick Martinez is 0-2 with a 7.84 ERA in last two starts after opening the season 4-0, 1.96 ERA over his first nine starts. He allowed six runs on six hits in the second, his highest single-inning totals on the season. Five of first six outs came via the strikeout.

3B Joey Gallo is the first Ranger to homer in each of his first two major league games. According to baseball-reference.com, the last player to accomplish the feat was San Francisco’s Brett Pill in September 2011. Both home runs have reached the upper home run porch in right field.

OF Josh Hamilton (hamstring) will be out of the lineup for up to four weeks with a Grade-2 strain, it was announced after Wednesday’s game.

RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his 12th start of the season in Wednesday night’s series finale against the White Sox. He has allowed three earned runs or less in nine of this last 10 starts, with a 3.53 ERA in that span. He is 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his last four starts after starting the season 2-5, 4.19.

LHP Matt Harrison made a successful first rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. He threw five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four. Harrison, who is recovering from spinal fusion surgery performed in June 2014, is scheduled to start for Round Rock again Monday.