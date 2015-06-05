OF Ryan Rua began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he went 1-for-2 with a home run. He has been out since April 11 due to a broken right foot.

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez will take his 0.00 after his major league debut on the road for his second start Friday at Kansas City. Gonzalez has a chance at being just the third player in team history to win starts in each of his first two major league outings. “I‘m sure I’ll have the same jitters,” he said. “This is my first away start so there’s a first right there too. I‘m just going to stick to the routine, trust it. That’s what helped me in my first outing.”

--INF Travis Demeritte, the 30th pick in the 2013 draft, has been suspended without pay for 80 games for failing a drug test. Demeritte, who is at Class A Hickory, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Furosemide. The suspension begins immediately.

OF Josh Hamilton went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday retroactive to June 1. Hamilton is expected to miss four weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his left groin.

DH Prince Fielder was back in the lineup Thursday after getting his first game off of the season Wednesday. Fielder, who was baseball’s ironman before missing most of last season because of a neck injury, doesn’t plan on making off days a common practice. “I guess for the mental part it helps,” Fielder said of the day off. “My body’s the same. The brain might be a little better. I said I’d give them one to two (days off). That’s the one.”

LHP Ross Detwiler was activated from the disabled list and took the spot of OF Josh Hamilton on the roster. Detwiler opened the season in the rotation but will now work out of the bullpen.

1B/OF Kyle Blanks will travel with the Rangers to Kansas City instead of going to extended spring training for rehab for a cyst on his tailbone. Blanks could come off the disabled list as early as Sunday but the Rangers could opt to have him wait another two days as the Rangers have an off day Monday before starting a series Tuesday at Oakland.