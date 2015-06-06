RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez threw a complete-game three-hit shutout against the Royals on Friday in his second big league start. He is the first Rangers rookie to throw a shutout since LHP Derek Holland on Aug. 9, 2009 at the Angels. He is just the third pitcher in franchise history to win their first two starts. “It’s not easy to get clean swings on him,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s tough for hitters to get the barrel on him.”

C Robinson Chirinos celebrated his 31st birthday with a two-run single in the sixth and calling a shutout. “I just went with Chirinos,” rookie RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez said. “Whatever he put down worked.”

LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who starts the middle game Saturday, is 2-0 with a 2.03 in five road starts this season. He has never pitched at Kauffman Stadium.

OF-1B Kyle Blanks, who went on the disabled list May 22 after removing a pilonidal cyst near his tailbone, could be activated soon. “We feel like he’s at a place where he can get the work to get here and be ready,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “I expect he might be a player for us in the very near future.” Banister said he does not believe it is necessary for Blanks to go on a rehab assignment if “his lower half is ready and his legs feel good.” Banister said Blanks has been swinging the bat “the entire time” he has been on the disabled list. Blanks hit .322 in 15 games before going on the DL. When Blanks returns, Banister said it would be as a right-handed pinch hitter, first base and designated hitter before he returns to the outfield.