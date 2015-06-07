2B Hanser Alberto had his first three-hit game Saturday. The rookie has hits in seven of his first eight major-league games, good for a .344 average.

RHP Neftali Feliz pitched one inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday in his first rehab appearance. He allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk. Feliz went on the disabled list in late May and underwent surgery to remove an abscess near his right arm pit.

RHP Shawn Tolleson picked up his seventh save in as many chances in the 4-2 victory over the Royals. Tolleson’s scoreless streak ended at 13 2/3 innings when C Salvador Perez homered with one out.

RHP Colby Lewis will be making his 12th career start against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in the series finale. He is 2-4 with a 5.49 ERA against the Royals, but he has a 3.86 ERA in his past four starts against them. Lewis defeated the Royals on May 11 in Arlington, allowing one run on three hits.

DH Prince Fielder added two more hits, bringing his hit total to a major-league-leading 79. His .356 batting average and 26 multi-hit games also lead the majors.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez continues to be unbeatable on the road after holding the Royals to one run on six hits over seven innings in a 4-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium. Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in six road starts.