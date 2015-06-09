RHP Dillon Tate, selected fourth overall in the draft by Texas, may be a big name at UC-Santa Barbara, but he is not the most famous Rangers player with ties to the Gauchos. That honor goes to the club’s all-times hits leader, Michael Young. Young, who is a special assistant to Rangers GM Jon Daniels, played a role in the draft but didn’t scout Tate. Tate said he has talked with Young about making the adjustment to the majors. Tate went 8-5 with a 2.26 ERA as a junior, striking out 111 in 103 1/3 innings. He made the transition from closer to starter after a sophomore year in which he had 12 saves and a 1.45 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.