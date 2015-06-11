INF Hanser Alberto was out of the starting lineup Wednesday against Oakland for the first time since making his major league debut May 29. Alberto started nine games at second base and one at shortstop, playing every inning of all 10 games. Rangers manager Jeff Banister said it was time to give the rookie a night off. “Hanser has done a great job for us, but it’s at a level he hasn’t played at before,” Banister said. During his 10-game stretch, Alberto hit .308 with one double, one triple and three RBIs.

LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Frisco, pitching 2 2/3 innings against San Antonio. Perez allowed one run on five hits, struck out four and walked none. He threw 45 pitches, 33 for strikes. Perez went 10-6 with a 3.62 in 20 starts in 2013. Last year, he made only eight starts before undergoing season-ending surgery. He went 4-3 with a 4.38 ERA. He is on track to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

1B Mitch Moreland went 2-for-5, drove in two runs and scored once Wednesday in Texas’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Moreland extended his hitting streak to six games. He is batting .417 (10-for-24) during that stretch.

CF Leonys Martin had his 12th multi-hit games of the season Wednesday, going 2-for-2 with a double in the Rangers’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Martin had a walk, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.

3B Joey Gallo went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to four games, but he also committed two throwing errors Wednesday night in Texas’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Gallo had his second multi-hit game of the season and raised his average to .313.

RHP Yovani Gallardo allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings and struck out a season-high 10 batters Wednesday night, getting a no-decision in Texas’ 5-4 loss to Oakland. Gallardo is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA over his past four starts. He is 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA in four career starts against the A‘s.