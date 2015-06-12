RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1) allowed just one run on eight hits over seven innings and took his first major league loss as the Rangers fell 7-0 to Oakland. Gonzalez struck out four and walked three. After throwing 14 2/3 shutout innings in his first two starts to start his career, Gonzalez gave up a run in the first inning with one out.

RHP Spencer Patton was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, clearing a roster spot for 1B Kyle Blanks, who was activated from the disabled list. Patton was recalled Sunday from Round Rock but did not make an appearance during his second stint this season with the Rangers. He made two appearances in his first stint, allowing two earned runs and giving up two home runs over two innings of work.

SS Elvis Andrus went 1-for-3 and had the Rangers’ only hit in a 7-0 loss to Oakland on Thursday. Andrus lined a one-out single in the fifth inning off LHP Scott Kazmir, who pitched eight shutout innings. Andrus has reached base safely in eight of his past nine games. He’s batting .182 (8-for-44) over his past 13 games.

1B Kyle Blanks was activated from the disabled list and started Thursday against the A‘s, batting fourth in the lineup. Blanks underwent surgery May 23 to remove a cyst from near his tailbone. Blanks went 0-for-3 in a 7-0 loss to Oakland. “One of the things we wanted to make sure of was that he was ready and capable of playing first base and being more than a pinch hitter off the bench,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. Blanks has experience in the outfield, too, but Banister said using him there is not yet an option.