RHP Dillon Tate, who was the fourth overall pick in the first-year player draft Monday, passed his physical and signed with the Rangers Friday. Dillon pitched three years at UC-Santa Barbara. Tate was one of seven players the Rangers signed Friday, with all of them coming in the top 12 rounds.

LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery) will throw a bullpen for Texas Saturday and then is slated to make a four-inning start for Triple-A Round Rock either Monday or Tuesday. Perez said he felt good after his rehab start for Double-A Frisco Wednesday and threw all his pitches in his 45-pitch start.

1B Mitch Moreland was back in the lineup Friday after getting a day off Thursday. Moreland was the hottest Texas hitter on the road trip, batting .450 with two homers and five RBIs. Because of elbow surgery that cost him 15 days on the disabled list, Moreland isn’t eligible to be among the league leaders in any categories. If he was eligible, he’d be in the top 10 in the American League in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

OF Josh Hamilton continues to make strides as he recovers from his strained left hamstring. Hamilton has missed 12 days since the injury and is expected to miss four weeks. Hamilton said he’s jogging on a treadmill but hasn’t started swinging a bat yet. “I‘m feeling a lot better,” Hamilton said. “It’s coming along good. It’s coming along real good. We’ll just see how it goes.”

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) is making his third rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock Sunday.

LHP Derek Holland is still optimistic he can return to the rotation in July even though August seems like a more likely return date. Holland strained a muscle in his back in the home opener for Texas and hasn’t pitched then. He’ll have an MRI June 19 and if it’s clean, he can begin throwing bullpens.