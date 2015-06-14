LHP Martin Perez has been pulled from his rehab assignment because of tightness in his left groin. Perez, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, felt some discomfort in the second inning of a rehab start Wednesday. He’s expected to miss around a week before starting back up and isn’t too concerned. “It was just tight,” Perez said. “It doesn’t matter. I’ve waited a year and a month. What’s one more or two more weeks? I want to be healthy.”

1B Mitch Moreland picked up two RBIs before the Rangers stepped on the field Saturday. An error on Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks in Wednesday night’s game was changed to a double for Moreland, giving him a two-run double in the four-run eighth inning for the Rangers. Of course, Moreland was far from done as he had a homer and a double and finished with six RBIs Saturday.

RHP Tanner Scheppers allowed a run in Friday night’s 6-2 win in the eighth inning but appears to have a handle on the set-up man role. Just don’t expect manager Jeff Banister to say that publicly. Banister has refused to label roles for any member of the bullpen after its early-season struggles but Scheppers seems entrenched. “I think he’s one of the guys we like to use in those situations,” Banister said. “It’s later in the game, tied or ahead of within a run, yes.”

LF Delino DeShields scored a career-high three runs Saturday. It was the most by a Texas leadoff hitter since Shin-Soo Choo scored three runs last May 25. DeShields also had his second career two extra-base hit game with a pair of doubles.

RHP Nick Martinez won’t get a chance to start when the Rangers make a two-game stop against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday and Thursday. Martinez was primarily a second baseman in college and likes to have the chance to hit. But he’ll miss the Dodgers series by a game. “I was a little disappointed but that’s all right, it is what it is,” he said. “I’ve got some opportunities.”