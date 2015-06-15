2B Hanser Alberto had two hits Sunday, and he now has four multi-hit games in his first 14 with the Rangers. He also reached base three times, which matches his career high. He took his first career walk in the seventh inning.

1B Mitch Moreland doubled in the third inning Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Moreland didn’t drive in a run, but he still leads the AL in this month with 12 RBIs.

LF Delino DeShields left Sunday’s game after hurting his left hamstring while trying to catch a triple off the bat of Twins LF Shane Robinson. DeShields, who has started a team-high 23 games in left field, was due to undergo an MRI exam.

C Jorge Alfaro, the top catching prospect in the Texas organization, will have surgery to repair a tendon in his left ankle Wednesday. His season is likely over. Alfaro, 22, was hitting .253/.314/.432 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 49 games for Double-A Frisco.

3B Joey Gallo, who has been with the Rangers for just two weeks, already leads all American League rookies in intentional walks drawn with two. Every other rookie who has drawn multiple intentional walks plays in the National League. Los Angeles OF Joc Pederson leads the way with four. Gallo went 1-for-4 Sunday, and his average dropped to .300.

3B Adrian Beltre, who sprained his left thumb May 31, had four stitches removed but is still unable to grip a bat. Beltre hoped he would be ready to go when he is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday, but that is not going to be the case. “Obviously, I wanted to be playing already,” Beltre said. “I thought that it would be better by now, but according to the doctors, it was really dramatic what happened in there, so it’s going to take some time. I wanted to be playing, but I‘m actually fortunate it didn’t happen worse.”