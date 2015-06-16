LHP Martin Perez, who was pulled off his rehab assignment following Tommy John surgery because of a sore left groin, will throw a bullpen in Arlington Tuesday. If all goes well Perez will head back to his rehab assignment and make a start Monday for Double-A Frisco.

LF Delino DeShields was put on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. DeShields is expected to miss approximately three weeks. He hurt the hamstring in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

2B Rougned Odor was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to take the roster spot of Delino DeShields. Odor batted .352 in 30 games in Triple-A after starting the season by batting .144 for the Rangers. Odor thinks the time in Triple-A helped. “I was feeling much better at home plate,” said Odor, who had his first three-hit game of the season Monday and added two RBIs. “I was working on my swing, my approach. I feel much better right now. I‘m the same guy. I‘m aggressive. I just want to swing at my pitch and don’t miss it.”

OF Josh Hamilton hit off a tee for the first time since hurting his left hamstring two weeks ago. Hamilton said he felt fine and the club is now considering taking Hamilton on their road trip which begins Wednesday. Hamilton was slated to start taking batting practice next week but that could be moved up.

LHP Derek Holland, who has a strained muscle in his left shoulder, had his MRI slated for Friday moved up to Thursday. If the MRI comes back clean Holland will start throwing from a mound. He hurt the shoulder in the Texas home opener and has been limited to one inning of work.