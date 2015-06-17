LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and said he felt perfect. Perez was pulled from his rehab assignment last week because of a sore left groin. Perez is now on schedule to make a rehab start for Double-A Frisco on Monday.

OF Delino DeShields said his left hamstring is feeling better, and he didn’t need to get an injection to accelerate the healing process. DeShields is expected to miss three weeks because of the injury he sustained Sunday, but he is optimistic about the timeline. “I’ve never had any hamstring injuries in my career, so this is a little test, I guess,” he said. “I‘m not limping, which is nice. It’s feeling good, not great.”

3B Joey Gallo was back in a familiar spot Tuesday after making his first career start in left field Monday. Gallo had one ball hit to him in left field in the game and almost overran it. It is something he will learn from. “I was hoping they would never hit one to me; that would be great,” Gallo joked. “I obviously stopped a little early on it. The ball just kept carrying. I didn’t really expect it to keep going.”

OF Josh Hamilton continues to hit off a tee and play catch, but he won’t travel with the Rangers on their upcoming road trip because he still is not ready to take batting practice. “I‘m feeling good,” said Hamilton, out since June 1 with a strained left groin. “It’s getting looser, and I‘m feeling better.”

DH Prince Fielder likely will get a day off in the two-game series that starts Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. Manager Jeff Banister said Fielder probably would start one of the two games at first base with Mitch Moreland starting the other game.

OF Kyle Blanks made just his third start of the season in left Tuesday. Blanks missed nearly three weeks because of a cyst on his lower back but he said it was his chronic ankle issues that kept him from the field, not the cyst. “I’ve played plenty out there,” he said. “I‘m comfortable enough (with my ankles) to play. The feet are something I have to monitor. It’s just getting as comfortable as I can out there and hope everything holds.”