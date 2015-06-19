RHP Keone Kela earned his first major league save Wednesday night. After walking Dodgers CF Joc Pederson with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Kela got 1B Adrian Gonzalez to fly out to deep left field and struck out 2B Howie Kendrick to preserve a 5-3 win. He pitched the final inning because RHP Shawn Tolleson, the Rangers’ regular closer, appeared in the previous three games.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo will be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to start Thursday night’s game. Ranaudo, 25, made a spot start April 15 and took a 10-2 loss to the Angels. At Round Rock, Ranaudo has won four consecutive starts and allowed no more than two runs in 10 of his 11 starts while compiling a 7-1 record with a 2.45 ERA.

LF Joey Gallo hit his fifth home run since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 2. In the top of the third inning, Gallo pounded an 88 mph slider from Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw about halfway into the right field bleachers for a two-run drive that gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead on the way to a 5-3 win Wednesday night. The home run was Gallo’s only hit; he struck out in his three other plate appearances. The rookie has just three hits in his past 18 at-bats, but all three were home runs.

1B Prince Fielder became the American League’s leading hitter after going 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs Wednesday in Texas’ 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Fielder is batting .344, two points ahead of Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera. Fielder hit his 11th home run of the season in the ninth inning.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez took a shutout into the fifth inning Wednesday in earning his third consecutive win. The 36-year-old veteran defused several potential scoring opportunities before leaving in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Rodriguez allowed three runs, nine hits and two walks while striking out one in 5 1/3 innings. The Rangers have won each of Rodriguez’s past six starts and eight of his past nine.

1B Kyle Blanks was scratched 90 minutes before Wednesday night’s opening pitch because of tendinitis in both Achilles tendons. Blanks is the Rangers’ only right-handed hitter who can play first base. In his previous five games, Blanks has eight hits in 20 at-bats, including three doubles, to raise his average from .277 to .313. He is day-to-day.