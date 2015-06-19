RHP Keone Kela committed the first balk of his major league career Thursday night, and it ended the game. Kela’s balk brought PR Enrique Hernandez home with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 win. Kela walked two batters and induced a double-play in his two-thirds of an inning. He earned his first major league save Wednesday night.

LHP Martin Perez will throw in the bullpen Friday to determine whether he will be able to resume pitching in the minors. Perez, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2014, had a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco halted because of left groin tightness. If Perez throws without discomfort Friday, he would pitch at Frisco on Monday.

1B Mitch Moreland saw his 11-game hitting streak end Thursday night. Moreland struck out three times while going 0-for-4 during the Rangers’ 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. Moreland’s streak matched the longest of his career.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings against the Dodgers on Thursday night after being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock before the game. Ranaudo scattered five hits and two walks while striking out four in his second start of the season and his second appearance with the Rangers. In his only other start April 15, Ranaudo lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed six runs in a 10-2 loss to the Angels.

RHP Colby Lewis seeks to extend his recent success Friday night when he starts against the Chicago White Sox. Lewis is 2-0 in his past three starts, all of them quality starts. During those 21 innings, he amassed 15 strikeouts, issued just two walks (one intentional) and allowed eight runs and 18 hits. As a result, Lewis reduced his ERA from a season-worst 4.70 to 4.37.

LHP Derek Holland underwent an MRI exam Thursday that showed continued improvement in his left shoulder but not enough to warrant throwing off a mound. He will continue his progressive throwing program. Holland has been on the disabled list since April 11 with a subscapular strain underneath his left shoulder.

1B Kyle Blanks went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to tendinitis in both Achilles tendons. Blanks was scratched from Wednesday night’s starting lineup because of the condition, and he was examined about an hour before Thursday night’s game. Blanks was activated from the disabled list June 11 after recovering from a procedure to remove a pilonidal cyst near his tailbone.