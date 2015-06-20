FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF/1B Ryan Rua was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Friday. Rua, 25, batted sixth and started in left field against the Chicago White Sox. He appeared in only five games to start the season before sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his right heel April 10. He appeared in 12 games during a minor league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.

LHP Martin Perez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, pitched a successful bullpen session on Friday. He is scheduled to appear in a minor league rehabilitation assignment Monday with Double-A Frisco.

1B Mitch Moreland delivered in the clutch Friday with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to lead Texas to a 2-1 win against the Chicago White Sox. Moreland improved his career pinch-hit numbers to 13-for-45 (.289) with nine RBIs.

LF/RF Jake Smolinski was designated for assignment on Friday. He hit .133 (8-for-60) with one home run, six RBIs and one stolen base in 35 games with the Rangers. Texas has 10 days to trade, release or outright Smolinski to the minor leagues.

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. One day earlier, he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in two starts for Texas.

LHP Alex Claudio was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Claudio, 23, went 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 16 appearances with Texas from April 27 to June 1. “He gives us flexibility out of the bullpen,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

