LHP Martin Perez will start for Double-A Frisco on June 22, continuing a minor-league rehabilitation assignment for Tommy John surgery that was interrupted by a groin injury. Perez threw a bullpen session at Triple-A Round Rock on June 19.

1B Mitch Moreland got the start, finishing 1-for-4. Despite striking out twice against White Sox starter Carlos Rodon, Moreland had a sixth-inning single. The hit allowed Moreland to continue a torrid hitting pace when he has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .333 (18-of-54) during that stretch.

RHP Nick Martinez kept the Rangers in the game despite not having his best stuff in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox. Martinez struggled with his control, hitting three batters while also issuing three walks as he fell to 1-3 in his last four starts with a 4.77 ERA. “It was kind of a grinding, competing game for him,” manager Jeff Banister said.

SS Elvis Andrus had a rough day defensively, committing two errors on routine groundballs. Andrus allowed the two grounders to skip off his glove, the first of which allowed two runs to score. Andrus, who also kicked a ground ball in the seventh inning before recording the out at first base, has 14 errors, only four shy of the 18 he had in 2014 season.

C Carlos Corporan has struggled of late, entering Saturday’s game with an 11 at-bat stretch without a hit. While the Rangers could manage only four hits in the loss to the White Sox, Corporan accounted for two of Texas’ four hits, including an RBI single in the fifth inning that got the Rangers on the board.