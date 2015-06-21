FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Martin Perez will start for Double-A Frisco on June 22, continuing a minor-league rehabilitation assignment for Tommy John surgery that was interrupted by a groin injury. Perez threw a bullpen session at Triple-A Round Rock on June 19.

1B Mitch Moreland got the start, finishing 1-for-4. Despite striking out twice against White Sox starter Carlos Rodon, Moreland had a sixth-inning single. The hit allowed Moreland to continue a torrid hitting pace when he has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, batting .333 (18-of-54) during that stretch.

RHP Nick Martinez kept the Rangers in the game despite not having his best stuff in a 3-2 loss to the White Sox. Martinez struggled with his control, hitting three batters while also issuing three walks as he fell to 1-3 in his last four starts with a 4.77 ERA. “It was kind of a grinding, competing game for him,” manager Jeff Banister said.

SS Elvis Andrus had a rough day defensively, committing two errors on routine groundballs. Andrus allowed the two grounders to skip off his glove, the first of which allowed two runs to score. Andrus, who also kicked a ground ball in the seventh inning before recording the out at first base, has 14 errors, only four shy of the 18 he had in 2014 season.

C Carlos Corporan has struggled of late, entering Saturday’s game with an 11 at-bat stretch without a hit. While the Rangers could manage only four hits in the loss to the White Sox, Corporan accounted for two of Texas’ four hits, including an RBI single in the fifth inning that got the Rangers on the board.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.