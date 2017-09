LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) began a new rehab assignment with Frisco on Monday, allowing one run in three innings. Perez began a rehab assignment with Frisco on June 10 but was shut down in mid-June because of a sore left groin.

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) will move his rehab to Double-A Frisco during the week of June 22-28. He had made rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock on June 3, June 8, June 14 and June 19.