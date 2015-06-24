RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez has suffered each of his first two career losses against the A‘s. He was charged with six runs in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday, double his total of runs allowed over his first four starts and 24 1/3 innings in his major league career. All five runs allowed came in the fifth and sixth innings. He retired the first eight Oakland batters tonight, then permitted four consecutive hits.

RHP Jon Edwards was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock before Tuesday’s game. Edwards has no record and a 6.00 ERA over 11 relief appearances for the Rangers this season. He owns a 1.15 ERA and 13 saves over 17 relief outings for Round Rock.

OF Josh Hamilton (Grade 2 left hamstring strain) begins his rehab assignment June 24 with Double-A Frisco. He hopes to join Rangers in Baltimore for a series that starts June 29.

OF Shin-Soo Choo was not in the lineup Tuesday against Oakland due to back spasms.

3B Adrian Beltre was activated from the 15-disabled list before Tuesday’s game against Oakland. Beltre was formally placed on the disabled list on June 2, retroactive to June 1, with a sprained left thumb.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez is slated to make his 12th start of the season in Tuesday night’s middle game against the Athletics. The Rangers have won in each of his last six starts and in eight of last nine. The 36 year is 2-0 (2.70 ERA) in his last six starts to drop season ERA from 3.86 to 3.20. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA in four home starts this season.