LHP Martin Perez breezed through his latest rehab assignment. The lefty’s return to the majors appears on track for after the All-Star break.

OF Michael Choice was recalled from Triple-A before Wednesday night’s game and made his first major league appearance of the season. He struck out in his only at-bat and committed an error in right field as a late-inning replacement. The right-handed hitter had spent the entire year with Round Rock, batting .242 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 33 RBIs in 61 games.

LHP Alex Claudio was optioned to Triple-A. Claudio was 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA in 18 appearances over two stints with the Rangers this season. He has appeared in two games since his latest recall from Round Rock on June 19, allowing one run in two innings.

RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his 15th start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale with the A‘s. He has made four consecutive quality starts to begin the month of June, going seven-plus innings pitched in each outing and going 3-0 with a 2.79 ERA. He has dropped his season ERA from 4.70 to 4.08 in that span. He will be working on extended five days’ rest.

OF Josh Hamilton will be transferred from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on his rehab assignment effective Thursday. Hamilton began his rehab assignment Wednesday at Frisco, going 1-for-3 as the DH. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since June 4 (retroactive to June 1) with a right hamstring strain.

LHP Matt Harrison made his fifth rehab start Wednesday for Double-A Frisco going six innings. He has been out all season after spinal fusion surgery last year.

RHP Anthony Bass is the first Texas reliever to throw four shutout innings on two hits-or-less since Nick Martinez on April 28, 2014 vs. Oakland. Bass has three relief appearances of at least four innings this season, most in the majors. “You need someone in that role and Anthony has done a great job for us,” manager Jeff Banister said.