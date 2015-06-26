LHP Martin Perez, out since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2014, is scheduled to make a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. Perez is slated to throw four innings or 60 pitches. He should be back after the All-Star break.

1B Mitch Moreland has been slowed by general soreness in his legs and lower back but not enough to miss time. Moreland missed most of the 2014 season after having reconstructive ankle surgery but said his left ankle hasn’t been an issue this season. He knows how to pace himself so he can play through the soreness. “It’s one of those things that you’ve really got to pick your times when to open it up,” said Moreland, who only had to jog around the bases after his fourth-inning homer Thursday. “You want to be out there every day. I think the biggest thing is trying to be smart.”

OF Michael Choice was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, one day after he went 0-for-1 and made an error in right field during his major league season debut. Before he was called up Wednesday, he was hitting .242/.299/.404 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games for Round Rock.

OF Delino DeShields, who missed the past 10 games because of a strained left hamstring, ran at around 85 percent Thursday and is slated to start a rehab assignment Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock. The original timeline had DeShields missing around three weeks, but he could be back sooner. “It’s not up to me,” he said. “I feel pretty good, pretty solid, pretty normal.”

RHP Spencer Patton was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday with OF Michael Choice getting sent down. It marks the third stint with the Rangers for Patton. He made his third appearances with Texas this season, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings against Oakland and lowering his ERA to 6.23.

OF Josh Hamilton moved his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, and he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. He played for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. Hamilton has been out since June 1 due to a left hamstring strain.

RF Shin-Soo Choo returned to the Texas lineup after missing two games because of lower back spasms. Choo woke up on Monday’s off day with a stiff back that got worse throughout the day. He said it was nothing like the upper-back problems that plagued him in April. Choo went 1-for-4 with a walk in his return but knows he still is not 100 percent. “The last two days of medicine made me feel a lot better than two days ago,” he said. “I feel a lot better, but in these games, nobody plays healthy. Whenever you can play in the field, you’re good enough to play.”