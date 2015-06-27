RHP Nick Martinez matched his career high when he allowed eight earned runs in the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed nine runs overall and equaled his career high by allowing nine hits (sixth time) in his six innings. He has thrown at least six innings in 12 of his 15 starts this season. “I fell behind a lot of guys,” he said. “The key part was falling behind. I was just trying to find the strike zone (in the first inning).” The Blue Jays had a 7-2 lead after three innings. “At that point it was just try to go as deep in the game as you can and try not to leave the bullpen out to dry,” he said. “That’s about the only good thing I did today.”

DH Prince Fielder hit his 12th home run of the season and the 300th of his career Friday in the first inning of the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Prince and his father, Cecil (319), each have at least 300 career homers that makes them the second father-son combination to do so, following Bobby (332) and Barry Bonds (762).

RHP Yovani Gallardo will make his 16th start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday. He is 3-0 with a 1.22 ERA in his past six starts. He has not allowed an earned run in three of his past four starts and enters Saturday with a string of 15 runless innings. He is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in one career start against the Blue Jays when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre.

LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery) joined the Rangers in Toronto and threw a bullpen on Friday. He will throw another light session Sunday and then will continue his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock with a start on Wednesday. He could rejoin the Rangers on July 3.

INF Adam Rosales appeared as a pitcher for the first time in his career Friday. He pitched the eighth inning of the 12-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and allowed a home run to OF/INF Danny Valencia, who entered the game as a pinch hitter. “I just threw all straight balls,” Rosales said. “I didn’t put anything on them.”