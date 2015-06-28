RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez is scheduled to make his sixth major-league start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He won his first two career starts before losing twice in the next three starts. Gonzalez allowed eight hits and six runs last Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to the Oakland Athletics. His 14 2/3 innings without allowing a run was the longest scoreless streak to open a major-league career by a starting pitcher in franchise history. Gonzalez was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) out of Oral Roberts in 2013.

1B Mitch Moreland hit his 10th homer of the season Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He has hit five of the Rangers’ last 18 home runs and has a team-high 18 RBIs in June. Moreland is on a five-game hitting streak, going 8-for-20 (.400), and has hit in 18 of the past 20 games. He has six career homers and 15 RBIs against the Blue Jays with a batting average of .329 (26-for-79).

RHP Jake Brigham was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett Saturday to take Perez’s spot on the 25-man roster. Brigham has spent the last nine years in the minor leagues and was called up to a major-league club for the first time.

DH Prince Fielder was 2-for-4 in the 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. It was his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. He has reached base safely in 18 of his past 19 games and is on a six-game hitting streak, batting .476 (10-for-21).

RHP Yovani Gallardo extended his shutout streak to 23 1/3 innings Saturday when he held the Toronto Blue Jays to three hits in 8 1/3 innings in a 4-0 win. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 15 of his 16 starts. He has won four straight decisions, his longest winning streak since taking eight in a row from July 31 to Sept. 18, 2012. “Earlier in the year, I was trying to be a little bit too perfect, trying to make that perfect pitch,” Gallardo said. His 0.54 ERA in June is the best by a Rangers pitcher for any month. LHP Kenny Rogers had the previous best of 0.65 in May 1995.