LHP Martin Perez moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, and he threw four innings of three-run ball. Perez, working his way back from Tommy John surgery performed in May 2014, previously made two rehab starts for Double-A Frisco.

LHP Martin Perez (left elbow surgery) continued his rehabilitation assignment, going four innings, allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts on 51 pitches. He is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA over 9 2/3 innings in three minor league outings, one at Round Rock and two at Double-A Frisco.

OF Delino DeShields went a combined 4-for-8 in his first two rehab games for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and Sunday. He has been out since June 15 due to a left hamstring injury.

OF Delino DeShields (left hamstring strain) was 3-for-4 with a double as designated hitter Saturday to open his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Round Rock at Omaha. He came back to go 1-for-4 as DH Sunday. He has been on the disabled list since June 15.

OF Antoan Richardson began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Saturday, drawing a walk and hitting a sacrifice fly in his two plate appearances. On Sunday, he went 1-for-3 with a double. He has been on the disabled list all season since undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in March.

2B Rougned Odor was 3-for-5 with a double Sunday in the 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his second straight multi-hit game and his third three-hit game over his past 12 games. He is batting .395 (15-for-38) with two homers and nine RBIs since his recall from Triple-A Round Rock.

OF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring strain) could rejoin the Rangers this week, possibly Monday. He returned from a scheduled day off on Friday to start in center field Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock at Omaha. He was 1-for-4 Saturday and 0-for-2 Sunday, again starting in center field. He is 3-for-9 (.333) with two RBIs in the first three games of his rehabilitation assignment with Round Rock.

RF Shin-Soo Choo singled in the seventh of the 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday to snap a 0-for-15 drought. After going 1-for-5 Sunday, he has three hits in his past 32 at-bats and six hits in his past 49 at-bats.

DH Prince Fielder was 2-for-4 with a walk Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He extended his streak to seven games in which he is hitting .480 (12-for-25) and has had five straight multi-hit games.

LHP Wandy Rodriguez will make his 13th start Monday in the opener of a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The 36-year-old has the seventh lowest road ERA in the American League, going 4-0, 2.28 ERA, in seven starts. At Arlington on Wednesday, he allowed eight runs in four innings in an 8-2 loss to the Oakland A‘s. The Rangers have won six of his past seven starts and eight of his past 10. He is 0-7 with a 5.87 ERA in two career starts against the Orioles.

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) had his second bullpen session Sunday in Toronto before the Rangers lost 3-2 to the Blue Jays. He also had a session on Friday in Toronto. He is on schedule for one more minor league rehab start on Wednesday before coming off the disabled list later in the week.