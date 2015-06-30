OF Delino DeShields, on the disabled list since June 15 with a hamstring injury, will not be activated for the four-game series in Baltimore, according to manager Jeff Banister. DeShields is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, and he could join the Rangers over the weekend against the Angels.

3B Joey Gallo, hitting .218 with 43 strikeouts in 25 games, was optioned to Triple-A with the Rangers activating Josh Hamilton.

OF Josh Hamilton, out since June 1 with a left hamstring strain, is optimistic he will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.

OF Josh Hamilton, out since June 1 with a left hamstring strain, was activated before Tuesday’s game against Baltimore.

RHP Ross Ohlendorf, on the disabled list since June 7 with a right groin strain, allowed one run in one inning for Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and did not report any setbacks. He has appeared in eight games for the Rangers this season and is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA.

LHP Derek Holland, who injured his left shoulder in the season opener and has not pitched since, is expected to undergo another MRI exam this week. If there are no problems, he could begin throwing off the mound.