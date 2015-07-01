1B Mitch Moreland ended a powerful month of June with a bang Tuesday night. He hit a pair of two-run homers, and he now has four home runs and seven RBIs in the past two games. Moreland set a personal record for homers in a calendar month with nine in June. “I‘m getting to go out there and play every day,” Moreland said. “Just trying to get in that groove, get in the rhythm and have fun with it.”

3B/OF Joey Gallo was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for OF Josh Hamilton, who came off the disabled list. The Rangers had purchased Gallo’s contract from Double-A Frisco, and he turned some heads, hitting .218 with five homers and 13 RBIs in his first 25 major league games. “The level of competition up here, it was good to see it firsthand and experience it and experience the success and the failures I had,” Gallo said. “Now, I know what I need to work on and what I need to get better at so I can come up here and stay next time.”

RHP Colby Lewis doesn’t often give up home runs, but he allowed three in six innings Tuesday night. Still, he left with a 6-5 lead and was able to record his fourth consecutive victory, improving to 8-3 overall. Lewis stayed settled and didn’t let the home runs bother him, even laughing a bit about the way balls fly out of Camden Yards. “It’s good to get out of here with a win,” he said. “Maybe you do some assessing on how the ball flies here in Baltimore because, man, when it’s hot and humid, it jumps.”

LF Josh Hamilton returned to the lineup after missing a month due to a strained left hamstring, and he pitched in right away. He went 2-for-4 with a run and made a tough sliding catch. “I‘m not trying to do too much,” Hamilton said. “Overall, I felt good with my at-bats. It was a good night overall.”

DH Prince Fielder came into Baltimore hot and has stayed that way. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI thanks to a bases-loaded single in the third. His hitting streak now is at nine, which is tied for his best on the season. Also, Fielder has hit safely in 13 of his past 14 games.