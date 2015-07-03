LF Ryan Rua hit his second home run of the season while the Rangers rested Josh Hamilton following his return from the disabled list. Both homers have come since the rookie rejoined the club in mid-June, and both have come against left-handed pitching.

RHP Neftali Feliz, who underwent surgery to remove an abscess near his right arm pit in late May, was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He was 1-2 with six saves and a 5.09 ERA in 17 major league appearances this season. Feliz made 10 relief appearances for Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA.

OF Delino DeShields (left hamstring strain) went hitless for the first time in four games on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. He’s now 5-for-15 in his rehab stint.

RHP Nick Martinez (5-5, 3.43) allowed four runs (three earned) over 6 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Baltimore, but was much-improved from his previous outing, when he yielded eight runs over six innings against Toronto. “I think it is a really good step in the right direction,” Martinez said. “My last couple of outings, I lost my feel for the zone a little. Today I felt a whole lot better getting ahead of guys and getting some early contact. Even though it didn’t turn out my way I feel good.” Martinez was locked in a 2-all tie before giving up a two-run homer to Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy in the seventh. It was his second consecutive start allowing multiple home runs, and third total this season.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He opened the season as part of the Rangers’ rotation and went 5-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts.

2B Rougned Odor was out of the lineup Wednesday after undergoing dental work earlier in the day, manager Jeff Banister said. Odor (.228, 3 HR, 18 RBI) might have started against a right-handed pitcher, Banister said.

LF Josh Hamilton (left hamstring strain) was given a planned day off Wednesday after he returned from the disabled list to play in Tuesday’s 8-6 victory over Baltimore. Hamilton missed nearly the entire month of June with the hamstring injury, and has played in only eight games since Texas acquired him in late April.

RF Shin-Soo Choo homered for the third consecutive game with his third-inning solo shot, just the second time in his career he’s homered in three consecutive games. With 11 home runs on the season, the left-handed batter is two shy of his 2014 total. He hit 15 home runs in four of five seasons before he signed a seven-year, $130-million contract with Texas that began in 2014. He’s still batting only .233 on the season, well below his .279 career average.

DH Prince Fielder (.347, 12 HR, 49 RBI) went 0-for-4 and failed to stretch his hitting streak to 10 games Wednesday against LHP Wei-Yin Chen. He’s twice hit safely in nine consecutive games this season, but hasn’t hit in 10 straight since September of 2013.

3B Adrian Beltre has now hit safely in 12 consecutive games against the Orioles and 27 of his last 29. He’s batting .398 (47 for 118) in those 29 games, with 23 extra base-hits.

RHP Yovani Gallardo starts the Rangers’ series finale against the Orioles Thursday, looking to extend his scoreless innings streak. Gallardo has gone 23 2/3 innings without allowing a run, a stretch of more than three starts. The former Brewers righty is making his first-ever start at Camden Yards.

LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) allowed three runs over six innings in his final rehab start, pitching for Triple-A Round Rock.