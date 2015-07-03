OF Leodys Taveras, who hails from the Dominican Republic, reportedly agreed to a $2.1 million contract on the first day of the international signing period Thursday. He is a 6-foot-1 switch hitter and is ranked in the Top 30 International Prospects list by MLB.com.

RHP Neftali Feliz, who underwent surgery to remove an abscess near his right arm pit in late May, was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He was 1-2 with six saves and a 5.09 ERA in 17 major league appearances this season. Feliz made 10 relief appearances for Triple-A Round Rock, going 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. He opened the season as part of the Rangers’ rotation and went 5-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts.

OF Josh Hamilton, who returned Tuesday from a strained left hamstring, was back in the lineup for the series finale against the Orioles after getting the prior day off. Hamilton started in left field and went 1-for-4 batting fifth.

LHP Matt Harrison, who is trying to bounce back from spinal fusion surgery, will be activated Friday rather than being offered his release from the club, Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels confirmed. Harrison made his final rehab start of his 30-day assignment Wednesday, allowing three runs over six innings. Harrison is expected to make a start in next week’s series against Arizona. “I think he’s made progress, probably as much as anything with his confidence in himself. He stood out for two seasons, had three back surgeries,” Daniels said on a conference call with reporters Thursday.