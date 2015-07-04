RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4) suffered the loss in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, giving up six runs on five hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings. After beginning his career with four very good starts, including a shutout and surrendering only three runs over his first 30 innings, the Texas rookie has hit a rough patch. In his last two starts, both losses, Gonzalez has given up nine runs. “I‘m trying to stay positive,” Gonzalez said. “It’s baseball. It’s a game, it’s fun. You win some, you lose some. I‘m upset I didn’t give my team that full chance, but it’s just another day. It’s a game of failure. You want to remember it so you don’t do it again.”

RHP Neftali Feliz, once a dependable closer for Texas’ back-to-back World Series teams, is expected to cut ties with the team after being designated for assignment after the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The move caught Feliz by surprise. He had just been activated from the disabled list this week and pitched two innings on Friday. The Rangers have 10 days to trade, release or outright Feliz to the minors. As a player with three years’ service time, he can -- and will almost certainly -- decline an assignment to the minors. Feliz’s arm has never been the same since losing more than two seasons with arm problems. “Baseball goes on,” Feliz said. “There are 30 teams in the league, so we have to keep fighting. My mentality is to keep pitching and keep doing my job. Whatever happens is not up to me.”

LF Josh Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a double and two strikeouts in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, his first game against his former club. Hamilton is 4-for-11 since returning from the DL with a hamstring injury this week. He’s hitting .303 for the season and his team has gone 7-3 in games with the former AL MVP. His leg continues to hamper him some. “Physically, (Thursday) felt better. There was a foul hit down the third-base line and I went at it pretty good, I went to kick it into gear and I felt a little something and backed off. I‘m just happy that when I feel it, that and I mind are working together.”

DH Prince Fielder continued to solidify his All-Star credentials with two more hits in the Rangers’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The game marked Fielder’s major-league-high 35th multi-hit game this season. Fielder, who also has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games, has a 10-game hitting streak against the Angels (.410 during that span).