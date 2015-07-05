The Rangers sent RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Round Rock and recalled RHP Anthony Ranaudo to take his roster spot.

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez was sent to Triple-A Round Rock after allowing six runs in 1 2/3 innings Friday night. Gonzalez, the club’s top pick in the 2013 draft, was 2-4 with a 3.74 ERA in seven starts for Texas but struggled in his last three. “It’s just like what happened in spring training in you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do and I can control what I can control,” Gonzalez said. “Commanding my fastball like I did my first two outings. That’s how I win. That’s how I succeed.”

OF Delino DeShields, who has been on the disabled list since June 15 with a left hamstring strain, was in Arlington and worked out with the club. He made a rehab start Friday in Triple-A and the club wanted a chance to see where DeShields was in his rehab. “I feel pretty normal,” DeShields said. “I felt strong. I haven’t been feeling fatigued so that’s always a good thing.”

RHP Anthony Ranaudo was brought up from Triple-A to replace RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez. Ranaudo will work as a long reliever for the club. RHP Anthony Bass threw 86 pitches out of the bullpen in Friday’s 8-2 loss to Los Angeles.

OF Josh Hamilton was out of the starting lineup on Saturday. Manager Jeff Banister said the off day was planned. Banister also said Hamilton was dealing with some lower body soreness. He came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing most of June with a strained left hamstring.

RHP Yovani Gallardo will now start Tuesday’s game against Arizona instead of the Wednesday game as originally scheduled. That means Gallardo will also start the Sunday finale before the All-Star break, which takes him out of contention for the All-Star Game. Gallardo is 7-6 with a 2.56 ERA and has a hasn’t allowed a run in 29 1/3 innings.